Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Schedule mapped out
Kimbrel will throw a batting-practice session Friday, and then likely make his Grapefruit League debut Sunday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Beyond that, Kimbrel will throw in one more spring game Tuesday. He spent about three weeks away from the team while with his daughter, who is recovering from heart surgery. He threw some live batting practices during his three-week sabbatical, and manager Alex Cora is confident two outings are enough for Kimbrel. "Oh, yeah. He's fine right now," said Cora.
