Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Season opener in jeopardy?
Kimbrel's (personal) availability for Opening Day is up in the air, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
Kimbrel is away from the team in order to be with his daughter as she undergoes a heart procedure. The right-hander is still throwing bullpen sessions in Boston in order to stay fresh, so he should be ready to go as soon as his personal situation is sorted out. When that is remains to be seen, but manager Alex Cora didn't seem eager to rush Kimbrel away from his daughter when he was asked about the situation Friday. Consider the closer day-to-day for now. If Kimbrel isn't able to travel with the team to Tampa Bay for the opening series, Joe Kelly or Matt Barnes could pose as the interim closer.
