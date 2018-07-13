Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Secures 29th save

Kimbrel fired a scoreless ninth inning, allowing just one hit and nailing down his 29th save in a 6-4 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Kimbrel is now 29-for-31 on save chances this season and has locked down 20 in a row. He owns a strong 1.86 ERA along with a 58:15 K:BB in 38.2 innings this season. The 30-year-old flamethrower remains one of baseball's elite closers.