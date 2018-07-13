Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Secures 29th save
Kimbrel fired a scoreless ninth inning, allowing just one hit and nailing down his 29th save in a 6-4 win over Toronto on Thursday.
Kimbrel is now 29-for-31 on save chances this season and has locked down 20 in a row. He owns a strong 1.86 ERA along with a 58:15 K:BB in 38.2 innings this season. The 30-year-old flamethrower remains one of baseball's elite closers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart