Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Secures 38th save
Kimbrel picked up his 38th save of the season Wednesday against the Braves, issuing one walk while striking out two across a scoreless ninth inning.
Kimbrel was called upon after the Red Sox rallied to take the lead with two runs in the top of the ninth inning, and he needed just 18 pitches (10 strikes) to close the door on the Braves. The right-hander has now converted 38 of his 43 save chances this season, posting a shiny 2.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 84:27 K:BB across 55 innings in the process.
