Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Secures 42nd save

Kimbrel struck out one in a clean ninth inning Friday to earn the save against the Indians.

Kimbrel retired the Indians' hitters on 10 pitches (seven strikes) to pick up his 42nd save of the year. Kimbrel has now thrown eight consecutive scoreless outings, allowing just one hit while striking out 12 in that span. The right-hander's 42 saves trail only Edwin Diaz (56) in the majors, and he's posted a .148 batting average against with a 93:28 K:BB in 61 innings this season.