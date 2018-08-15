Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Secures another save

Kimbrel allowed a leadoff walk but recorded one strikeout en route to a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Tuesday against the Phillies.

There was a bit less drama for Kimbrel this time around, but the tying run still moved into scoring position when Scott Kingery stole second base with two outs. The 30-year-old is now 36-of-40 in save opportunities this season with a 2.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 76 strikeouts across 50 innings.