Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Strikes out side for 21st save
Kimbrel allowed one walk and struck out the side in a scoreless inning of work Monday to earn his 21st save of the season.
Kimbrel walked the leadoff hitter in the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate, but he struck out the next three men he faced as he battled through some deep counts. The flamethrower is in the midst of another stellar season and lowered his season ERA to 1.93 with his ninth scoreless outing in the last 10.
