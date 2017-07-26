Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Strikes out side in non-save situation

Kimbrel stuck out three with a walk and a hit in one inning during a non-save situation Tuesday against the Mariners.

It was Kimbrel's first appearance in a week, and the hurler seemed rested as he struck out three after giving up a leadoff single. The closer is on pace to pass 100 strikeouts in a season for the first time since 2012 when he had 116 during his second full season with Atlanta.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast