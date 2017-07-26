Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Strikes out side in non-save situation

Kimbrel stuck out three with a walk and a hit in one inning during a non-save situation Tuesday against the Mariners.

It was Kimbrel's first appearance in a week, and the hurler seemed rested as he struck out three after giving up a leadoff single. The closer is on pace to pass 100 strikeouts in a season for the first time since 2012 when he had 116 during his second full season with Atlanta.