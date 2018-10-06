Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Survives homer to earn save

Kimbrel gave up one run on one hit with no walks through 1.1 innings in a save against the Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. He struck out three.

Kimbrel entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning with a two-run lead and promptly forced Andrew McCutchen to fly out to right field. The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Aaron Judge that made the score 5-4, but Kimbrel proceeded to strike out the next three hitters to nail down the save for the Red Sox. The closer recorded 42 saves with a 2.74 ERA in the regular season and looked just as dominant in his first postseason appearance.