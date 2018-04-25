Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Taken deep in non-save situation
Kimbrel (0-1) allowed a solo home run and was tagged with the loss in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning setback to the Blue Jays.
Kimbrel came on in a tie game to pitch the 10th inning and got one out before Curtis Granderson, sitting dead red on a 2-0 count, turned on a 97-mph fastball over the middle of the plate and deposited it into the upper deck. It was just third hit and first run Kimbrel's allowed over 8.1 innings.
