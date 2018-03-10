Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Throws bullpen while away

Kimbrel (personal) remains away from the Red Sox, but threw a bullpen session Wednesday in Boston, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Kimbrel is back in Boston to be on hand for his daughter's surgery for a heart defect. He had a radar gun clocking his bullpen session at Fenway Park and reports he feels good physically and the arm is where it should be.

