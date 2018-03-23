Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Throws in minor-league game
Kimbrel threw an inning against Orioles' minor leaguers Thursday, Chad Jennings and Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald report.
Kimbrel looked sharp against some high-level Baltimore prospects, striking out all three batters faced. Only one of them made contact, fouling off a pitch. This was Kimbrel's first game action since returning from personal leave. He's scheduled pitch Sunday and again Tuesday. Both he and the team are confident he'll be ready to go by the start of the regular season.
