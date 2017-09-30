Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Tosses scoreless frame in non-save situation

Kimbrel allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday against the Astros in a non-save situation.

The star closer hadn't pitched in a game for five days, so the Red Sox opted to use him in an effort to keep the team just one run behind. Kimbrel did need 15 pitches (11 strikes) to complete the frame, but it likely won't jeopardize his availability for Saturday's contest if a save situation arises. He now holds a 1.32 ERA and an absurd 16.3 K/9 on the season to go with his 35 saves.