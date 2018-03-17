Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Will be ready for regular season

Manager Alex Cora said Kimbrel (personal) will be ready physically for the start of the regular season regardless of whether he makes it back to spring training, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Kimbrel has been up in Boston to be with his daughter during her recovery from heart surgery, but has been throwing live batting practice, most recently Thursday. "I just talked to Adam Thomas, one of the trainers. He feels that [Kimbrel] is actually in a better place as far as his strength and his arm than the previous years. So that's a good sign," said Cora. It's quite possible Kimbrel does not pitch in a Grapefruit League game, but it sounds like he'll be ready to go when Boston kicks off the regular season March 29 at Tampa Bay.