Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Will throw batting practice Thursday
Kimbrel (personal) is set to throw a live batting practice session Thursday in Boston, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Kimbrel remains away from the team while tending to his daughter, who is recovering from a second heart surgery that she underwent a couple days ago. The reliever was able to throw a bullpen last week and looks to be in top shape heading into Opening Day.
