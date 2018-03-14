Play

Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Will throw batting practice Thursday

Kimbrel (personal) is set to throw a live batting practice session Thursday in Boston, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Kimbrel remains away from the team while tending to his daughter, who is recovering from a second heart surgery that she underwent a couple days ago. The reliever was able to throw a bullpen last week and looks to be in top shape heading into Opening Day.

