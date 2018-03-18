Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Will throw live batting practice Monday
Kimbrel (personal) is scheduled to rejoin the Red Sox on Monday and toss a live batting practice session, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Boston's closer has been away from the team since Feb. 28 after his four-month-old daughter required emergency heart surgery. With his daughter responding well to the procedure over the past three weeks, Kimbrel is ready to return to work and expected to go through an expedited spring training. Manager Alex Cora said that he expects Kimbrel to be ready for the start of the season, so it doesn't look like there will be any need for the Boston bench boss to tab an interim ninth-inning man.
