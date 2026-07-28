Red Sox's Curtis Mead: Bound for IL with wrist fracture

The Red Sox are expected to place Mead on the 10-day injured list after he was diagnosed Tuesday with a fractured left wrist, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Mead was hit on the wrist by a pitch during his second at-bat while making his Red Sox debut in Monday's 4-2 win over the Athletics, and the 25-year-old infielder is now facing an extended stint on the IL after follow-up tests on his wrist revealed a fracture. The team hasn't provided an estimated recovery timeline, though if Mead needs surgery, he could be lost for the season. The Red Sox plan to call up Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester to replace Mead on the 26-man active roster, and Anthony Seigler will likely reclaim a regular role at second base.