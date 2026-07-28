Red Sox's Curtis Mead: Lands on injured list

The Red Sox placed Mead on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left wrist, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Mead was hit on the wrist by a pitch during his second at-bat while making his Red Sox debut Monday, and the 25-year-old infielder is now facing an extended stint on the IL after being diagnosed with a fracture. The team hasn't provided an estimated recovery timeline, though there is a chance he won't make it back before the end of the season. Nick Sogard will come up from Triple-A Worcester to fill the open roster spot, and Anthony Seigler will likely reclaim the starting job at second base.