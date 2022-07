The Red Sox have selected Coffey with the 41st overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

An 18-year-old shortstop with a short, compact swing, Coffey projects to be a significant power hitter and may eventually move to third base. He is a great athlete and measures in at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, so he has a nice projectable frame to add muscle. Coffey hits right-handed and went to high school in California.