Butler has his contract selected from Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Butler will take the place of Blake Swihart on the 25-man roster, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a hamstring injury in a corresponding move. Manager Alex Cora stated that Sandy Leon will catch the remaining three games against the Yankees this weekend, but Butler will serve as his backup and should see a little playing time while Swihart is on the shelf.

