Red Sox's Daniel Flores: Passes away
Flores has passed away due to complications from cancer, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
This is truly tragic news, as Flores had just turned 17 and had a very bright future ahead of him. He signed with the Red Sox for $3.1 million during this year's July 2 international signing period and had garnered comparisons to Gary Sanchez.
