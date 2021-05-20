Santana is expected to be called up ahead of Boston's weekend series in Philadelphia, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.
Santana missed the start of the regular season due to a foot infection but has been performing well in the minors recently. The 30-year-old has appeared in eight minor-league games and hit .433 with three home runs and six RBI during that time.
