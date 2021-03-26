Santana (foot) was moved to minor-league camp Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
It doesn't matter much exactly which camp Santana is assigned to at the moment, as he's been shut down following surgery to address an infection in his right foot. He's also still getting over September elbow surgery and was behind his teammates in camp due to not signing until early March, so he has a lot of work to do before he's back in game shape.
