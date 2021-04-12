Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Santana (foot) was cleared to resume baseball activities last week, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Santana is expected to continue his rehab from a right foot infection at the Red Sox's alternate site for the foreseeable future while the organization evaluates him for a potential promotion to the majors. The 30-year-old has yet to resume participating in simulated games, so he'll likely need at least a couple more weeks to get back up to full speed.