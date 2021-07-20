Santana went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

Santana was activated from the injured list prior to Monday's contest, and he didn't skip a beat at the dish. He doubled home a pair of runs in the top of the second and belted a solo homer in the fourth for his fourth homer of the campaign. Santana will aim to continue this type of production moving forward after slashing an uninspiring .178/.239/.337 through 32 contests.