Santana had his contract selected by the Red Sox and is starting at first base and batting leadoff Friday against the Phillies, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old started the minor-league season 9-for-20 at Triple-A Worchester and quickly earned a promotion to the big-leagues. Santana struggled in 15 games last year before going down with an injury, but he had a .858 OPS with Texas during 2019. He should operate in a utility role and see time between first base, second base and center field.