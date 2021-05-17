Santana could be recalled from Triple-A Worcester later in the week, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Santana was recently moved to Triple-A on a rehab assignment, and it appears he's now at full strength. Boston has yet to promote the 30-year-old to the majors, but according to Speier, the call could come at any point during the upcoming six-game road trip against Toronto and then Philadelphia.

