Santana exited Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with a tight left groin, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
The utility player had very clearly suffered some injury to his left leg, but the Red Sox specified that his groin is the issue. Whether Santana will return to the injured list should become clear in the next couple days.
