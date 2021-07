Santana went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI Thursday against the Royals.

Santana entered Thursday's game having failed to go yard for 23 consecutive games. However, he delivered a three-run home run in the fourth inning to do the majority of his damage in the contest. Despite hitting only .179/.247/.333 across 85 plate appearances on the campaign, Santana could be in line for an uptick in playing time if Bobby Dalbec (hamstring) remains sidelined.