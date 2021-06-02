site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Danny Santana: Gets breather Wednesday
Santana isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Santana went 1-for-7 with two strikeouts across the last two contests. Enrique Hernandez will shift to center field while Christian Arroyo starts at second base.
