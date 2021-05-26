Santana is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Santana will take a seat after going 3-for-13 with a pair of solo home runs, a triple and a stolen base in his four games since being promoted from Triple-A Worcester over the weekend. The veteran had started each of the past three games in center field, but Enrique Hernandez will fill in for him in the series finale with Atlanta. Hernandez could end seeing most of his reps at second base moving forward, so Boston would be able to make regular room in the lineup for Santana as long as he's swinging a hot bat.