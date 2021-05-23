Santana went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Phillies.

In his second game with Boston, Santana went deep for the second time, swatting a 414-foot shot to center field in the sixth inning. Earlier in the contest, he swiped his first bag of the campaign after reaching on a hit-by-pitch. Santana could carve out frequent playing time if he continues to produce at the plate, especially in light of his considerable defensive versatility. He's only two years removed from a season during which he belted 28 homers and stole 21 bags, so he could be a sneaky fantasy pickup with the ability to contribute across multiple categories.