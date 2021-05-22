Santana started at first base, batted leadoff and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 11-3 win over the Phillies.

Santana had his contract selected Friday and was put to work immediately, giving Bobby Dalbec a breather at first base. The versatile infielder/outfielder, who is a switch-hitter, could become a semi-regular, in the same vein as Marwin Gonzalez, slotting in at various spots. Second base, when Enrique Hernandez is in center field, and left field are the primary positions that could be available to Santana.