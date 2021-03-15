Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Santana (elbow) will be in the hospital for two days after he was diagnosed with a foot infection, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Though Santana will be treated with antibiotics and should be discharged from the hospital by the middle of the week, Cora said it would be "a while" before the utility man returns to game action, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. Santana, who is attending camp as a non-roster invitee, was already considered unlikely to be ready for Opening Day while he works back from the modified Tommy John procedure he required last September, and the infection will only further set him back with his rehab program. Santana's shaky health could improve the odds of Michael Chavis, Jonathan Arauz or Yairo Munoz winning a bench role with the big club.