Santana (elbow) signed with Boston as a non-roster invitee Thursday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Exactly what Santana can provide the Red Sox this season is something of a mystery. He was a very useful player for the Rangers in 2019, hitting .283 with 28 homers and 21 steals, but that followed four seasons in which he hit a combined .219/.256/.319. He then struggled through 15 poor games in 2020 before being shut down for elbow surgery, adding injury concerns to his inconsistent track record on the field. It's also not clear exactly when he'll be able to play, as the initial timeline for his September surgery would have seen him return sometime in May, yet he reportedly believes he'll be ready for Opening Day. There's plenty of fantasy upside here if he can approximate his 2019 numbers, but the floor could hardly be farther away.