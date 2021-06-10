Santana started at first base, batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Astros.

Santana, who was held out of the previous two games, returned to the lineup Wednesday. This was the sixth time he's hit leadoff and the results have not been good. Santana is 2-for-24 with a .362 OPS atop Boston's lineup and has just one hit in his last 21 at-bats. The Red Sox continue to search for a leadoff replacement for Enrique Hernandez, who batted ninth Wednesday.