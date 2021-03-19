Santana (foot) cleared intake protocols at Red Sox camp but isn't close to participating in baseball activities, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 30-year-old underwent surgery at the start of the week to address an infection in his right foot, and it will be more than a week before the stitches from the procedure are removed. Santana also hasn't been fully cleared from offseason elbow surgery and is poised to open the season on the injured list.
