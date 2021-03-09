Santana (elbow) is still working his way through a throwing program and is without a timeline to make his Grapefruit League debut, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Santana is believed to be nearing the final stages of his recovery from the modified Tommy John surgery he required in early September, a procedure that was initially projected to sideline him for eight months. The 30-year-old -- who inked a minor-league deal with Boston last week -- remains optimistic that he'll be ready to go for Opening Day, but that probably won't be a realistic goal if he's unable to complete his throwing program by the end of spring training.