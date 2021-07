Santana was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Angels with a left quadriceps injury, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Santana went 0-for-3 before exiting the contest with the injury, and the severity of the issue remains unclear. Manager Alex Cora said the team needs to be "very careful" with the veteran utility man, so he figures to be unavailable for Wednesday's series finale with a scheduled off day to follow Thursday.