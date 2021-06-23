Santana will start in center field and lead off Wednesday in Tampa Bay, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Santana will stick in the lineup for the fourth time in five games, with all of his starts coming in center field. He's largely benefited from the continued absence of Christian Arroyo (lower leg), with Santana finding more work in center field while Enrique Hernandez fills in for Arroyo at second base. Santana has gone 3-for-12 with a pair of walks and a stolen base over his last three starts, but he might need to provide a little more offense to ensure he remains a near-everyday player once Arroyo returns to action.