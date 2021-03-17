Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Santana has been released from the hospital, but the veteran utility man will be out for at least two weeks before having stitches removed from his right foot, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Santana had been in the hospital for the past few days with a foot infection that required a procedure. Once the stitches are removed, Santana will also have to clear COVID-19 intake testing before he can rejoin the Red Sox, so he's unlikely to return to the team prior to the end of spring training. Due to the time he missed with the infection in addition to the fact that he has yet to receive full clearance from last year's elbow surgery, Santana likely won't be ready to make his 2021 debut until the second half of April, if not later. Santana's absence would seemingly bode well for at least one of Christian Arroyo and Michael Chavis making the Red Sox's Opening Day roster as a second utility player behind Marwin Gonzalez.