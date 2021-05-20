Santana went 2-for-4 with a double for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Santana has sizzled at two minor-league levels, batting a combined .433/.471/.833 with three home runs, six RBI and six runs scored over eight games. The infielder/outfielder, who hit 28 home runs for Texas in 2019, could be a useful addition to a club that's lacking consistent production in left field, second base and first base.

