The Red Sox activated Santana (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Boston will swap Santana on the active roster for Christian Arroyo, who will head to the IL after straining his hamstring in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. Manager Alex Cora had named Arroyo the team's primary first baseman prior to Sunday's contest, but that role could now fall to a healthy Santana, who will likely fill the larger side of a platoon at the position with Bobby Dalbec. Before heading to the IL shortly before the All-Star break with a quad strain, Santana was slashing .167/.231/.292 with three home runs and three stolen bases over 104 plate appearances this season.