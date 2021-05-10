Santana (foot) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Santana played in three rehab games with High-A Greenville over the past week and went 4-for-10 with a home run, a double, two runs and two RBI during that time. The 30-year-old appears to be trending toward full health since he'll now face upper-level talent in the minors. Once Santana is deemed fully healthy, the Red Sox will need to add him to the active roster or release him.