Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Santana underwent a procedure Monday to address the infection in his foot, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Santana checked into a hospital after discovering the infection over the weekend, but he was expected to be discharged within a couple days after receiving treatment. However, Cora indicated that Santana will likely end up being hospitalized until at least Thursday or Friday, and the skipper said it will be "a while" before the utility man rejoins the Red Sox for workouts. Even before the infection was found, Santana was facing an uphill battle to gain clearance for Opening Day while working back from the elbow surgery he required last September. Since Santana is attending camp as a non-roster invitee, the Red Sox won't have to place him on the injured list while they wait for him to make a full recovery.