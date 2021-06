Santana is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Santana started and served as Boston's leadoff man in each of the past four games, going 1-for16. The veteran utility man has seen steady work for the Red Sox since being called up from Triple-A Worcester on May 21, but he's turned in a pedestrian .530 OPS through 44 plate appearances.