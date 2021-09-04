Santana entered Friday's game as a pinch runner and scored a run in an 8-5 win over Cleveland.
Santana ran for Travis Shaw in the seventh inning then scored on Kyle Schwarber's two-run double two batters later. Santana, who was reinstated to the roster Wednesday amid a COVID-19 outbreak, could be used frequently. The Red Sox were already playing without middle infielders Enrique Hernandez, Christian Arroyo and Xander Bogaerts, before center fielder Jarren Duran was added to the COVID-19 list Friday. Although Santana plays multiple positions, middle infield and center field have been his primary spots throughout his career.
