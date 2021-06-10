Santana is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Now on the bench for the third time in four games, Santana appears to have lost hold of the near-everyday role he enjoyed for a brief period after being called up from Triple-A Worcester on May 21. The 30-year-old switch-hitter has mustered a lowly .116 batting average and .208 on-base average over his first 14 games with Boston, and his ongoing struggles could put him in danger of losing his spot on the roster. While Santana's multi-positional versatility is an asset, the Red Sox have three other players (Enrique Hernandez, Marwin Gonzalez and Christian Arroyo) capable of filling similar utility roles.