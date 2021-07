Santana (quadriceps) is expected to rejoin the Red Sox on Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Santana began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Friday, and he went 0-for-3 with a run, a walk and a strikeout in Friday's appearance. He'll be able to return after a short rehab stint since he's only been sidelined since July 6, and he could help fill in if Christian Arroyo (hamstring) is forced to miss additional time.