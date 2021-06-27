Santana went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Yankees.
Both of his hits were singles, and after he got aboard in the fourth inning, he stole second. Santana was left stranded when J.D. Martinez flied out. The 30-year-old Santana is still slashing a poor .145/.224/.261 through 76 plate appearances despite his first multi-hit effort of the year Sunday. The utility man played at first base in this contest, but Bobby Dalbec and Michael Chavis are likely to log more time there while Enrique Hernandez has taken a stronger hold on center field recently.